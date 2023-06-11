No swim advisory issued for Lake Norman after sewage spill

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Mecklenburg County officials are alerting residents that a no swim advisory has been issued for parts of Lake Norman due to a sewage spill.
Around 8,000 gallons of sewage spilled into Lake Norman from a sewage manhole on Nautique Boulevard just off the lake. A blockage in the sewage line caused the issue, according to a release.
Water quality is being monitored by Mecklenburg County Storm Water Services staff members. The no swimming advisory will be lifted when the lake's bacteria levels are determined safe for human contact.
“Since this cove on Lake Norman is used for recreation, it is important to inform residents of the discharge and advise against swimming in the impacted area due to the potential risk to human health,” said Rusty Rozzelle, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services’ Water Quality Program Manager.
