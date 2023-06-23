No swim advisory issued on portions of Lake Wylie due to sewage discharge

Emergency officials issued the advisory after 300 to 400 gallons of sewage spilled from a private sanitary sewer lift station.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Everyone is advised to not swim in the cove on Lake Wylie after a damaged pipe spilled hundreds of gallons of sewage into the lake.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services issued the advisory after 300 to 400 gallons of sewage spilled from a private sanitary sewer lift station on Performance Road in Charlotte.



Crews with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services will monitor water quality in the area until bacteria levels are determined to be suitable for human contact at which time the no swimming advisory will be lifted.

“Since this cove on Lake Wylie is used for recreation, it is important to inform residents of the discharge and advise against swimming in the impacted area due to the potential risk to human health,” Rusty Rozzelle, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services’ Water Quality Program Manager, said.

To receive notifications of No Swim Advisories in Mecklenburg County, text MECKNOSWIM to 888-777.

