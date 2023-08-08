Sewage spill into Lake Norman prompts no swim advisory

A power outage caused by Monday's storm led to a sewage spill at Lake Norman.

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services (CMSWS) issued a no swim advisory Tuesday morning at Lake Norman after a sewage spill.

CMSWS said the sewage spill happened after a power outage at a private lift station near the southeast portion of the lake on Nautique Boulevard seeped into the waterway.



A repair crew is working to stop the leak.



CMSWS staff will take water quality samples to test for fecal coliform, a type of bacteria found in waste materials. CMSWS will share the results once they are made available and will say when it's safe to swim again in that area.



