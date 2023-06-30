No swim advisory issued on Lake Wylie

Crews with Charlotte Water responded to a wastewater overflow in the area on Friday, where an estimated 390 gallons had reached Lake Wylie.

LAKE WYLIE, S.C. — A no-swim advisory was issued for a cove on Lake Wylie near Rosapenny Road. Officials said the advisory is due to a failed sewer pipe.

Crews with Charlotte Water responded to a wastewater overflow in the area on Friday, where an estimated 390 gallons had reached Lake Wylie.

“A majority of wastewater overflows can be prevented with your help,” Cam Coley, Charlotte Water spokesperson, said. “Anything put in plumbing or a manhole can cause wastewater overflows, spilling raw sewage into your street, your creek or even inside your own home. Even products labeled as ‘flushable’ do not breakdown in the sewer system and can contribute to clogging.”

Anyone who suspects a sewage spill is encouraged to call 311 or 704-336-7600 any time of day.

