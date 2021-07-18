No swimming advisory issued for cove on Lake Wylie after 847,000 gallons untreated sewage discharged

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services is monitoring water quality in the area.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 'No Swimming' advisory has been issued for Paw Creek Cove on Lake Wylie. The advisory comes after 847,000 gallons of untreated sewage were discharged from the Paw Creek Lift Station at 8924 Old Down Road in Charlotte, which is operated by Charlotte Water.

According to Mecklenburg County, the discharge happened because of a pipe alignment issue during a construction project. The pipe was repaired, and the discharge has stopped.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services is monitoring water quality in the area and will determine when conditions are safe for human contact. At that point, the advisory will be Iifted.

“Since Paw Creek Cove on Lake Wylie is used for recreation, it is important to inform residents of the discharge and advise against swimming in the impacted area due to the potential risk to human health,” Rusty Rozzelle, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services’ water quality program manager, said.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.