'No Swimming' Advisory issued for a cove in Lake Davidson

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services says there are elevated bacteria levels in the cove.

DAVIDSON, N.C. — A 'No Swimming' advisory was issued today for a cove on Lake Davidson, due to elevated bacteria levels.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services, no bacteria source was identified, and elevated levels are likely associated with natural conditions and high temperatures that promote bacteria growth.

Rusty Rozzelle, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services’ Water Quality Program Manager, said this is standard procedure.

“Since this cove on Lake Davidson is used for recreation, it is important to inform residents of the elevated bacteria levels and advise against swimming in the impacted area due to the potential risk to human health,” said Rozzelle.

Rozzelle said Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services staff will monitor water quality in the area until bacteria levels are deemed safe.

To receive notifications of other 'No Swimming' advisories in Mecklenburg County, text MECKNOSWIM to 888-777.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts