No swimming advisory issued for Lake Norman cove

Untreated sewage discharge came from a pipe damaged by a private contractor at a Cornelius home, according to Mecklenburg County.

LAKE NORMAN OF CATAWBA, N.C. — A no swimming advisory has been issued for a cove on Lake Norman. It comes after roughly 405 gallons of untreated sewage were discharged from a nearby home.

According to Mecklenburg County, the discharge came from a pipe damaged by a private contractor at a home on Paradise Cove Court in Cornelius. The pipe has been repaired but discharge continued, according to the county.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services is continuing to monitor the water quality in the area at this time. Once conditions are deemed "safe for human contact," the no swimming advisory will be lifted.

“Since this cove on Lake Norman is used for recreation, it is important to inform residents of the discharge and advise against swimming in the impacted area due to the potential risk to human health,” Rusty Rozzelle, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services’ Water Quality Program Manager, said in a statement.

