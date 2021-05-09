No, the Sunsphere in Knoxville did not actually catch on fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Social media erupted with images and videos of the popular Knoxville landmark, the Sunsphere, had caught on fire during the Big Kahuna Wings Festival. People online speculated that the fire was caused by a fireworks show gone wrong.
However, the Sunsphere itself is perfectly fine. The sparks seen in these video were actually part of an elaborate pyrotechnics show.
The City of Knoxville Fire Department confirmed on their Twitter account that, no, the Sunsphere had not caught of fire. The Fire Department says that the sparks seen in the video was part of the fireworks display at the Big Kahuna Wing Festival.
Workers on site at the Sunphere said that combination of the reflections from the Sunsphere itself and the water's surface of the World's Fair Park gave an image of sparks much larger than they actually were.