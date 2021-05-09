No, the Sunsphere in Knoxville did not actually catch on fire

People on social media shared videos of the Sunsphere on fire during a festival. However, it was actually part of a pyrotechnics show.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Social media erupted with images and videos of the popular Knoxville landmark, the Sunsphere, had caught on fire during the Big Kahuna Wings Festival. People online speculated that the fire was caused by a fireworks show gone wrong.

Sunsphere currently on fire. Around for 40 years only to be taken out by a chicken wing festival. Posted by David Little on Sunday, September 5, 2021

However, the Sunsphere itself is perfectly fine. The sparks seen in these video were actually part of an elaborate pyrotechnics show.

The City of Knoxville Fire Department confirmed on their Twitter account that, no, the Sunsphere had not caught of fire. The Fire Department says that the sparks seen in the video was part of the fireworks display at the Big Kahuna Wing Festival.

There is video floating around showing the sun sphere on fire. It’s just not true! — Knoxville Fire (@KnoxvilleFire) September 6, 2021