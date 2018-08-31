The Rowan County Sheriff's Office reports there is no threat to Novant Hospital after it was put on a temporary lockdown.

According to officials, the surveillance camera picked up on what appeared to be a man walking with a gun on hospital grounds. The hospital was put on lockdown for 30 minutes, while police investigated.

Eventually, police were able to locate the man during that time and discovered the weapon was a BB gun.

No word on whether or not the man was cited.

Everything is back to normal at the hospital and there is no threat to the building.

