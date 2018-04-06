Noah Hays, a high school lacrosse goalie who was battling a rare form of cancer has died, according to the Facebook set up for Hays.

Three years ago Noah Hays was diagnosed with stage four Rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare aggressive cancer that is only diagnosed about 350 times a year in the United States.

After a long hard battle, Hays has passed away Sunday.

"His body succumbing peacefully while surrounded by his family. Our hearts are shattered into a million pieces from the loss of our beautiful son, brother, family member and friend," his family wrote on Facebook.

Back in May of last year, the Charlotte Hounds gave Hays a one-day contract with their team.

"We are eternally grateful for so many people’s boundless devotion to us during Noah’s sarcoma battle. We could not have endured this hell without you. We love you all and will let you know about funeral arrangements in the days to come," his family said.

