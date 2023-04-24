Nobody injured after shooting near crowd of over 200 people

Someone in a car near the crowd began shooting around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to police.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting that caused 'mass panic' near a bar in South End just after midnight on Sunday.

The shooting took place around 225 Fairwood Avenue, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. The RSVP South End bar is at that location.

A person began shooting near a crowd of around 200 people near the bar, according to a police report. The shooting caused 'mass panic throughout the crowd,' according to the report.

Medic says no injuries were reported from the shooting.

Investigators have not announced any arrests at this time for the shooting.

