NoDa Brewing Company and Cheerwine partner to release Cheerwine Ale

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cheerwine and NoDa Brewing Company have teamed up to create Cheerwine Ale, a product that is uniquely North Carolinian.

Hitting shelves on Monday, Feb. 13, Cheerwine Ale is an easy-to-drink wheat ale infused with the distinctively southern cherry soda.

Cheerwine, the iconic 106-year-old cherry wine out of Salisbury, "makes the perfect ingredient in food and beverages because its unique cherry flavor complements so many different tastes,” Joy Ritchie Harper, vice-president of marketing for Cheerwine and fifth-generation founding family member, said.

“Like Cheerwine, NoDa is an iconic Carolina original. As one of Charlotte’s first craft breweries, it’s a classic brand led by passionate people and the perfect partner to produce a Cheerwine-infused beer,” Harper added.

While beer inspired by Cheerwine is not a new creation, Cheerwine ale stands on its own because it's the first time that this kind of collaboration will be available to buy year-round in stores.



WHERE TO BUY CHEERWINE ALE:

Starting this week, Cheerwine Ale will be available to buy at all Food Lion stores in North Carolina. It will also be available at select Harris Teeter, Total Wine and Lowes Foods stores. Over the next few weeks, it will expand to additional retailers in North and South Carolina.





“Cheerwine and NoDa are synonymous with North Carolina, and both our fan bases have fond memories of enjoying our beverages during their most cheerful times - from summer vacations to the holidays and all points in between,” Jacob Virgil, director of strategic development for NoDa Brewing Company, said.