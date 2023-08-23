NoDa businesses owners seek permits for street vendors amid problems

Business owners want to work with vendors but also want ground rules.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Brick-and-mortar spots and street vendors in NoDa have clashed. Business owners in NoDa told WCNC Charlotte the street sales are getting out of hand and have caused issues. In some cases they said it's even pushed customers away.

Due to the lack of code, there's not much the city of Charlotte can do.

For the last two years, you'd find Troy Layne sketched into the same spot in NoDa. He's a street vendor that makes and sells jewelry.

“We live as a family out here," Layne said. "One of my favorite works: making the bracelet with the crystals in the front right there. Everybody knows me, I’m here all the time.”

He said over the past two years, more and more people have moved to the area, and that means there are more street vendors. Some people have called that a problem.

WCNC Charlotte spoke with a business owner in NoDa who didn't want to be identified because he and others have gotten backlash from vendors. He said the sidewalk sales have gotten out of hand.

“I think it gets difficult," the business owner said. "Different vendors setting out, blocking businesses. We have a brewery closing and it’s had t-shirt sales covering the front of their place -- can’t even see the front of their place, you can’t even see their place when you drive up the street.”

The owner pointed to safety too. A few months ago, a territorial disagreement between two vendors spilled into Growlers Pourhouse and it ended in gunfire.

"We can’t have that kind of violence in the neighborhood," the business owner said.

He also said the sidewalks in NoDa already present challenges for accessibility and requirements under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) without the extra vendors.

”You have someone pull up with a big rental truck with rack and racks of things that block sidewalks and businesses," the owner said.

WCNC Charlotte reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department after we learned business owners reached out to them about safety concerns. The department sent us a statement:

Street vending is regulated by the Peddlers Ordinance, Chapter 6, Article VIII, and peddlers can legally vend without a permit or license in residential areas except between the overnight hours of 8 p.m. - 8 a.m. Federal, state, and local requirements include maintaining accessible sidewalks so vendors cannot block or obstruct the accessible path.

The goal of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is to maintain a safe environment for everyone in the city of Charlotte. CMPD actively patrols our neighborhoods and responds to incidents when requested. Absent the violation of any existing laws, CMPD cannot and will not interfere in situations where persons are legally conducting business. However, any vendor committing or contributing to delinquent and criminal behavior is subject to enforcement actions.

Reducing violent crime is the CMPD’s top priority. So far in 2023, violent crime incidents are down 11% from this time last year.