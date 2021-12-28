NoDa Company Store cancels NYE celebration amid COVID-19 concerns

The popular bar and hangout place posted to their Instagram page saying they canceled their New Year's Eve party because of the rise in omicron cases.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All eyes are on New Year's Eve celebrations as COVID-19 cases spike across the country, including in Charlotte.

One Charlotte bar and shop has canceled its New Year's Eve celebration just days before ringing in 2022.

NoDa Company Store took to its Instagram page to make the announcement.

"Friends we are so sad to do this but we're canceling our NYE Party," the caption read. "There's just too many spikes in Omicron for us to be able to have a (responsible) Ball with you guys."

"No matter how badly you want to do it -- this is just not the time to do it," co-owner Joey Hewell told WCNC Charlotte.

The popular neighborhood spot was planning on having patrons ring in the new year from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

"For us, it was -- I couldn't live with myself knowing that I didn't have to have an event, and I decided to move forward with it -- and then there was a breakout of COVID at that event," Hewell said.

It comes as medical officials warn everyone about gathering in large groups, especially with people you don't know.

"What I was saying we should avoid is a New Year's Eve celebration where you have 30 or 40 people and you don't know their vaccine status of many of the people -- that's something you really want to stay away from," Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said.

Back in NoDa, Hewell's business will operate with normal business hours and will hope the new year brings better health for everyone.

"Eventually there will be a light at the end of that tunnel," he said.