Nonprofit cafe launches training academy in Charlotte

Change Please coffee shop and training academy provides opportunities and resources for those experiencing homelessness.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One group is hoping to fight homelessness through coffee.

Change Please coffee, and international award-winning coffee company, just opened its door at the Innovation Barn in Charlotte. Change Please is a nonprofit cafe and training academy that use 100% of its profits to help people experiencing homelessness find employment and the overall mission to end homelessness.

Change Please coffee already has 7 locations in other countries and

the new Charlotte location marks the first U.S. location for the nonprofit. Charlotte will also be the company's U.S. headquarters.

Change Please U.S. will work to train homeless mothers the skills to become employable baristas in and around the Charlotte area.

The end goal is to get more people into the work force and to help people more forward with employment. The company also provides housing services, therapy and childcare.

