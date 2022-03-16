High gas prices are having an impact on this SC nonprofit that delivers meals to seniors

The York County Council on Aging prepares about 600 hot meals a day.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Record high fuel prices and inflation are affecting just about everybody, including nonprofits.

The York County Council on Aging is a nonprofit providing hot meals, bagged meals, activities and transportation. Every part of their operation is being impacted by rising gas prices and inflation.

The York County Council on Aging prepares about 600 hot meals a day. Some are served at its center in Rock Hill, and others are delivered to homebound seniors. But this week, three volunteers for the Meals on Wheels program quit because of high gas prices.

“The home deliver meal volunteer is a vital part of the service," Giles said. "For most of our meal recipients, they are homebound, they have no family, they have no other sources of food. So some of them our meal is the only meal they eat all day, and that volunteer could be the only person they see all day.”

Giles said now its food vendor is charging a delivery fee. Gas prices are also affecting the agency’s transportation services. The agency provides rides on an as-needed basis, often helping get people to work and medical appointments.

“We have noticed an increase in demand for our transportation services as gas prices have increased," Giles said.

Despite these challenges, Giles wants people to know the York County Council on Aging will always find a way to serve a population depending on its services.

“It’s not a struggle we can’t overcome, but it’s probably been a struggle that we haven’t had in a very long time, if ever," Giles said.

The York County Council on Aging is always in need of volunteers and donations. Those interested in helping can learn more on the agency's website.