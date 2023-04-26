National nonprofit takes field trip to Duke's Innovation Center

Project Scientist is focused on giving girls experiences in STEAM jobs.

Example video title will go here for this video

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A national nonprofit focused on getting more women and girls into STEAM careers partnered with Duke Energy for an enlightening field trip.

Project Scientist took girls from their after-school program to Duke Energy's Innovation Center in Optimist Hall. The future scientists got a taste of virtual reality and looked at technologies the company is either building or working to improve.

The partnership was created to inspire these girls to be the next generation of STEAM workers to bring new ideas and innovation for the future.

"We really welcome this group of future STEAM leaders," Madison McDonald, a Duke Energy spokeswoman said. "It's exciting because there are a lot of problems that we need to fix and I have a feeling that a lot of these girls will be the ones [that] do answer the call."

The Innovation Center house Duke Energy's Enterprise Technology and Security teams to understand and create new technology to help communities. Project Scientist prides itself in serving under-represented girls through STEAM opportunities to ignite confidence and creativity.

Contact Colin Mayfield at cmayfield@wcnc.com or follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.



Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts