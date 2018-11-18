SALISBURY, N.C. — At 12:40 pm on Sunday, November 18, a Norfolk Southern train derailed at Salisbury, NC.

‪Three of the seven locomotives in the train have derailed. One locomotive has a small diesel fuel leak, according to officials.

‪Norfolk Southern is working with the Salisbury Fire Department, Salisbury Police Department and Rowan County Hazmat response team to respond to the incident. ‬

‪Norfolk Southern has environmental experts and contractors on the way to the scene to assist. ‬

‪In addition to the train's seven locomotives, it consists of 70 rail cars. None of the rail cars were impacted in the derailment.

