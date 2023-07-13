Person killed by train in Salisbury, police say

Police said a person was hit and killed by a Norfolk Southern train along the tracks in Salisbury early Thursday morning.

SALISBURY, N.C. — A person was hit and killed by a train in Salisbury early Thursday, officials said.

The Salisbury Police Department confirmed the incident happened along South Old Main Street Thursday morning. Details are limited and police are still trying to determine what led up to the incident.

Norfolk Southern issued a statement to WCNC Charlotte that said its thoughts are with the family of the person who died.

"No matter the circumstances, any loss of life is a tragedy," Norfolk Southern's statement reads. "Our thoughts are with the family of this person during this difficult time. We would be remiss if we didn't say that the train tracks are simply no place for the public. They are uniquely dangerous places that always beg extra care to ensure everyone's safety."

Norfolk Southern said further details about the investigation would come from police.

If you or a loved one are facing thoughts of suicide or self-harm, there is help readily available. You can call Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 or chat with them online. There are also resources in North Carolina available here and in South Carolina available here.