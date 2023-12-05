While guests can park for free each day, there are also multiple camping options available for those looking to stay close to the action.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The North Carolina Brewers and Music Festival, featuring over 40 brewers and nine bands, kicks off Friday in Huntersville.

It's happening at Historic Rural Hill, a nonprofit site located on Neck Road in Huntersville. While guests can park for free each day, there are also multiple camping options available for those looking to stay close to the action.

The music starts at 5:30 p.m. Friday and runs through 10 p.m., then runs from 12:30 p.m. through 10 p.m. Saturday.

Guests can also purchase tickets for a special tasting event Saturday, which includes unlimited samples from North Carolina breweries during the 12:45 p.m. to 4 p.m. event, a commemorative sampling glass, and a pass to the full day of the music festival.

While the tasting event is Saturday, beer selections from participating breweries are available for purchase throughout the entire weekend.

Children's tickets are $10, tickets for designated drivers are $20, and Saturday tickets start at $45, not including the tasting event. Full ticketing options -- including tickets for the tasting event -- can be found online.

