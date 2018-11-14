AVERY COUNTY, N.C. — For the 13th time, a Christmas tree grown in North Carolina was chosen to be the National Christmas Tree.

The tree is on its way to be displayed in the Blue Room of the White House for the 96th annual National Christmas Tree Lighting! The tree will be delivered to the White House Monday afternoon.

Earlier this morning Larry Smith the owner of Mountain Top Fraser Fir hung a bow on his Nationally winning Fraser Fir tree in preparations for the big day. There are thousands of trees on his farm but little did he know, that one he planted himself decades ago, would become a dream come true.

One of the greatest days of this farmers life, looked like many others... starting in darkness...

“This is like winning the Super Bowl,” Larry Smith rejoiced!

Larry Smith is a Christmas tree farmer much like his father was here in Newland, NC. He’s worked on this farm since he was a teenager and today awards years of hard work.

“The best part I would say is for my kids and grand kids that’s what I’m looking for,” smiles Smith.

Before cameras and multiple reporters surrounded him asking him about the 19.5 foot Fraser Fir or how he planted this tree some 20-25 years ago (which was estimated to be 22 years old after counting the rings),

Larry got to revel in moment.

“It has been a real goal of mine, Larry Smith beams.

The cutting down of the tree only took moments but this incredible honor will last for generations to come.

“It’s the most prestigious place in my opinion on earth is for you to place a Christmas tree [at the white house],” Smith exclaims!

There was only one thing missing from this triumphant achievement.

“Wish my dad was here. My mother is going to the White House with me but basically he retired in 1991 and we worked side by side for over 20 years,” tells Larry Smith.

Selected for its natural layers and beautiful green... for the 3rd time, a farmer from Avery county gets the honor of a lifetime.

This National Tree is now set to take quite the journey. After it departs from Salisbury, Thursday morning (November 15th), It will arrive to Washington DC on Friday (November 16th) and be there this Monday(November 19th)is the big ceremony.

