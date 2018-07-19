CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A North Carolina DMV is reversing their refusal of a custom license plate.

This comes after a woman went viral for trying to order a specialty plate with the letters L-S-B-N-S-N-L-V meaning "lesbians in love".

Seven simple letters supposed to celebrate love.

"I didn't think it was going to be an issue," Amy Bright said.

But shortly after submitting the request, she got a letter from the North Carolina DMV that said her plate choice was in "poor taste."

"How can a celebration of love ever be in poor taste?" Bright asked.

Bottom line, she got denied and refunded.

"I think that's ridiculous," Bright said. "I'm trying to celebrate the love I have for my wife."

After a station in Greenville, NC shared her story, it went viral!

Amy said she was upset because she had a similar plate back in 2007 for years, and thought she followed the rules.

In North Carolina, a specialty license plate cannot be a duplicate or exceed a certain number of characters.

In addition to those two mandates, all requests may be deemed offensive and rejected, which is what happened to Bright.

One week later, her phone rang.

"This is commissioner Jessup of the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles, and I am giving you a call. I wanted to talk to you briefly and if you have a moment."

Bright said the NC DMV Commissioner left her a voicemail apologizing and owning up to the DMV's mistake that the plate should've never been denied.

Bright's story doesn't just end with a-now-approved plate. She's changing the landscape of the approval process for future specialty plates in North Carolina.

We reached out to the Commissioners office today. They tell NBC Charlotte, "there is no time table right now as to what the process will be or when it will begin to determine a list of reconsiderations from the 7,000 plus specialty license plates requested and rejected."

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC