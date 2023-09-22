NC receives $4 million in federal funding to reduce deaths during childbirth, improve care for moms and babies

North Carolina will receive $4 million in federal funding to improve maternal care in the state.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina is getting more than $4 million in federal funding to reduce deaths during childbirth and improve care for moms in the state.

Other states will get money too, but the Health Resources and Services Administration [HRSA] came to North Carolina first to announce the funding.

“We decided to come to North Carolina first and make this announcement here because North Carolina has really taken a comprehensive approach and it’s really a model for the way we want this funding to work,” said HRSA administrator Carole Johnson.

In 2023, North Carolina had 126 maternal deaths. It’s nearly 27 women dying out of every 100,000 live births.

“It’s really important that we continue to build the best possible environment for healthy pregnancies – both when you deliver and for that year after birth when there are so many pressures on women,” Johnson said.

Here is a breakdown of how North Carolina plans to spend the money:

$2.12 million – Enhancing Healthy Start (including new programs in Cumberland & Hoke counties)

$750,000 – Screening & Treatment for Mental Health & Substance Use

$921,375 – ECU Nursing Workforce Training

$200,000 – UNC Alliance for Innovation on Maternal Health Program (served almost 2,000 women & trained 2,000 healthcare professionals in 4 years)

$170,233 – NCDHHS Maternal Health Innovation

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Kody Kinsley explained how the resources will make a difference in people’s lives.

“Infant mortality, in particular, the disparate impact on Black mothers and Black babies is a top priority for us here in North Carolina,” Kinsley said.

Dr. Jennifer Green, the Cumberland County Health Director and a Black mom of a 6-year-old child, spoke about the importance of early prenatal care.