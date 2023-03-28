North Carolina to hold first-ever massage championship

Have you ever left a spa day saying 'that was the best massage I have ever had?' This competition is taking the best of the best and putting them to the test.

LAKE JUNALUSKA, N.C. — This is the first year all 50 states will participate in the massage championship.

It was started in Denmark by the International Massage Association, and last year it made its first appearance in America.

This year, leaders wanted to take it a step further, adding state directors in each state that will host a statewide championship, which will then lead into the American Massage Championship.

Stephanie Ashcroft is the North Carolina State Director. She said there are four different categories including chair massage, Swedish massage, clinical, and Thai.

The winner gets a free entry into the American Massage Championship and gets a free week of education classes at the World Massage Festival, which helps massage therapists renew their licenses each year.

While this is a great way for everyone to show off their skills and teach others, it's not just all about the competition.

"As a community that can come together of licensed massage therapists, to really educate, not only themselves but others, because that's what it's about and there's no way we can do this without these pioneers already getting out there in the forefront," said Ashcroft.

Ashcroft said all of the proceeds go to organizations raising awareness about sex and human trafficking.

"With this championship, I would really like to untangle, you know raise awareness, that this is happening, and I didn't realize how prevalent this really was in our massage industry and it really is and massage parlors are not where you want to get a professional massage from," said Ashcroft.

The competition takes place on June 11th. There will be continuing education classes, vendors, and of course the competition.

At the door, general admission is 10 dollars and 5 dollars if you buy online.

They are still looking for volunteers to help out on the day of the competition. They are also willing to add more vendors.

If you're looking to compete, buy a ticket, sign up as a vendor, or volunteer, just go to this website for all of the details.