CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Carolina Highway Patrol is holding a recruitment session on March 17 in an effort to increase applicants for the Highway Patrol.
The recruitment session is open to the general public and will be held on March 17 from 6-8 p.m. at Troop H Headquarters.
During the session members of the community will get the chance to meet and greet with Trooper Marcus Gladden, Trooper Justin Garner and Trooper Ray Pierce.
For questions or to RSVP you can contact Trooper Gladden at 919-907-8380.
NC Highway Patrol
OTHER STORIES ON WCNC
- Hand sanitizer sales more than triples as Purell steps up production
- Congress reaches $8 billion deal to fight coronavirus
- 5 negative tests for coronavirus in SC, 13 people being monitored
- 'No Time to Die' release delayed amid coronavirus outbreak
- Twin brother of Scott Brooks says arrest in his brother's murder brings closure