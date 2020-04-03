CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Carolina Highway Patrol is holding a recruitment session on March 17 in an effort to increase applicants for the Highway Patrol.

The recruitment session is open to the general public and will be held on March 17 from 6-8 p.m. at Troop H Headquarters.

During the session members of the community will get the chance to meet and greet with Trooper Marcus Gladden, Trooper Justin Garner and Trooper Ray Pierce.

For questions or to RSVP you can contact Trooper Gladden at 919-907-8380.

NC Highway Patrol

