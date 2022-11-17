North Carolina is falling behind the national average for charging stations

In North Carolina, there are 26 charging stations per 100,000 people. That number is below the national average of 39 charging stations per 100,000 people.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Auto Show wrapped up Sunday, Nov. 20. A big topic at the show were electric cars. When it comes to charging stations, a national study showed North Carolina isn't measuring up to other states when it comes to how many there are.

People are ditching their gas guzzlers and swapping them out for an electric ride. Data from Clean TechNica showed globally, electric car sales were up 62% in the first half of 2022.

"There’s a wide range of vehicles you can choose from right now," Jenn Jackson with the Charlotte Auto Show said. "We used too have just a lot of luxury EVs but now there are cars made for everybody.”

Jackson said as demand increases that infrastructure needs to catch up.

Cities and states are moving towards being "charge friendly." But, some data shows the Tar Heel State has some work to do.

According to CoPilot, in North Carolina, there are 26 charging stations per 100,000 people. That number is below the national average -- 39 charging stations per 100,000 people.

"Technology seems to be moving fast and everyone will have to work to keep up with that," Jackson said.

The City of Charlotte has worked since 2018 to improve it's electric footprint. In Sep. of 2022, the Charlotte City Council approved a contract to purchase and install 25 charging stations in Uptown.

