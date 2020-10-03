CONNELLY SPRINGS, N.C. — Authorities in North Carolina say a 27-year-old man died after crashing his dirt bike during a motocross event.

Documents from the Burke County Sheriff's Office said that Samuel Ryan Marti was trying to perform a 20-foot jump at the Lost Valley Motorsports Park in Connelly Springs when he landed on his front tire and was tossed over the handlebars of the bike.

The Sheriff's Office said he became immediately unresponsive and wasn't able to be saved by first responders on Sunday.

An incident report identified Marti as a staff sergeant at Pope Air Force Base in Cumberland County.

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC