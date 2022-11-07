Exploring the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame

The hall of fame's mission is to recognize, promote, and commemorate the musical heritage of the state of North Carolina, according to its website.

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Looking to find out more about the music history in North Carolina? The answers are right in Kannapolis, North Carolina at the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame.

With 115 members all with significant ties to the state of North Carolina, the inductees range across all types of music.

“We are the only hall of fame in NC that does what we do, which is honoring all areas of the music industry - and all professionals in the music industry,” Veronica Cordle, executive director of the NC Music Hall of Fame, told WCNC Charlotte's Larry Sprinkle.

This list of inductees is extensive and includes names like Jermaine Dupree, Anthony Hamilton, Curly Seckler, Andy Griffith, John P Kee, and Kelly Pickler.

On July 30, the NC Hall of Fame will be hosting a fundraiser concert in Garner, NC at the Garner Performing Arts Center. It is called the Rhythm and Soul Legacy concert and will raise money for the hall of fame, which is a nonprofit organization.

