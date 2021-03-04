North Carolina non-profit in danger of closing

Watchmen of the Streets says they need at least $20,000 in the next month to continue operations.

CORNELIUS, N.C. — A North Carolina non-profit is asking for the community's help in order to stay in operation.

Watchmen of the Streets is a Christian non-profit founded in 2009 consisting of over 50 volunteers. The organization serves the homeless and youth both in the Carolinas and abroad.

The organization made this post on Facebook:

Heath Burchett "THIS IS ONE OF THE HARDEST POSTS I HAVE EVER SHARED ON FACEBOOK." *** It's up to God and the responsiveness of HIS people right now on whether "Watchmen of The Streets" will continue to exist or have to end our amazing ministry. .

After 11 years strong, the organization said without $20,000 to $25,000 in the next two or three weeks, they will not be able to function financially any longer.

Huntersville's Commissioner Stacey Phillips, who has volunteered with Watchmen of the Streets for years, is asking for the community's help.

"Now we are seeing what happens with the blowback of COVID where people, you know, would donate five dollars here or 100 dollars there over the years weren't able to do that," Phillips said. "Now there is at least a $25,000 deficit in their fiscal year budget which is critical money."

If you want to help, you can donate online at watchmenofthestreets.com. Checks can also be sent to:

Watchmen of the Streets - Habit Missions

P.O. Box 1580

Cornelius, NC 28031

The organization ssaid all gifts and donations are tax deductible.