NC nonprofit Samaritan's Purse helping with Hurricane Idalia clean up

The faith-based nonprofit is taking its efforts to Florida to lend a hand after Hurricane Idalia left devastation in its path.

BOONE, N.C. — Clean up continues after Hurricane Idalia made landfall earlier this week, destroying homes and leaving communities littered in debris.

Idalia touched down in Florida's big bend region Wednesday morning as a category 3 hurricane, killing at least three people before battering other states on the east coast.

A Boone-based nonprofit has joined those helping with relief efforts.

For more than 50 years, Samaritan's Purse has worked to support the needs of families.

Now, the faith-based nonprofit is in Florida to lend a hand, after Hurricane Idalia left devastation in its path.

"Our mission is to love on the people. Let them know they haven't been forgotten and just bring Jesus to them," Jodie Yoder, Program Manager, said. "There are lots of downed trees. Down trees on homes, in yards. Lots of debris in the yard and then also some flooding.”

Yoder said volunteers have been in Perry, Florida making their way along the big bend in support of families in need.

"Taking out drywall. Taking out cabinetry. Anything that's wet, getting that out, ready for them to rebuild," Yoder said.

She said they expect to remain in Florida for the next couple of weeks, until the work is done.

“If we do need to extend past that, we will do that. We will get the help to the people here that they need," Yoder said. "Just pray. Pray for the staff that is here, the volunteers, and most of all the community as they recover from this devastation.”

To donate or volunteer, visit Samaritan's Purse online.