Some North Carolina restaurants require proof of vaccination while others won't implement verification

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In response to the rising COVID-19 cases, some businesses are adding their own safety measures to keep guests and their staff as safe as possible.

Governor Roy Cooper visited Pizzeria Mercato in Carrboro to thank the owner, Gabe Barker, and employees for their work to help protect staff, patrons and the community Thursday. The restaurant requires customers to show their vaccine card or a photo to dine indoors.

“When businesses and employers require vaccines, they are protecting their workers, customers and communities,” said Governor Cooper. “Policies like these will get more shots in arms that in turn will boost our economy and get us more quickly to the end of the pandemic."

But not all North Carolina businesses are on board, like Davidson Ice House, a family-owned and operated restaurant.

"I think it's so much to put on the restaurant owner," owner and chef of Davidson Ice House Jenny Brule said. "We're all struggling, whether we're succeeding or not we're all struggling and busting our tails."

Brule says she doesn't plan on asking for vaccination status, there are concerns she could alienate customers.

"There's a fine line between what I believe personally and my business so I have to respect everyone who comes through the door," Brule said. "I'm all for the masks I'm all for the vaccine. My employees are all vaccinated and they all wear masks, but I don't want to have to confront customers. I want to feed people."

Earlier this week, Petra's in Plaza Midwood announced they would be asking for vaccination verification. Other venues like The Evening Muse and Neighborhood Theatre having patrons show a vaccine card or recent negative COVID-19 test.

Some applaud the decision, while others say it would be difficult to enforce.

"I can see both arguments"," Davidson resident Debbie Aull said.

"Any time we get into the business of requiring people to do something, we've lost something that America is about," Davidson resident Holly Worsely said.

Worsley says a lot can go wrong with requiring vaccination, but a lot may have gone right if her mother was able to get the shot.

"I lost my mother to COVID-19 in December," Worsley said. "We lost her in six days and one of my sisters and I held her hand while she died, well with a glove on."

Worsley's mother, Emmaday Seymour passed away two weeks before she was eligible for the vaccine. She was 78-years-old.

