North Carolina ski resorts grateful for winter snow

BOONE, N.C. — Even though it's been a warm winter, a lot of skiers and families are enjoying the snow, but App Ski Mountain said they need this week's winter weather.

Brandy Bui's family came all the way from Clearwater, Florida.

"it's beautiful. We came looking for snow. It's been a little warm this week," Bui said. "They said we brought the warmth of Florida with us, but we make the most of it, and the kids are having a good time so we can't ask for much more."

But Appalachian Ski Mountain's owner Brad Moretz is asking to hope for much more winter-like weather.

"We've got some really great grooming equipment and some great people that do the job and they've kept us open and we've moved snow around and we've got good conditions right now," Moretz said.

And those conditions are expected to get better with a forecast drop in temperatures starting Sunday.

Higher up in elevation, Sugar Mountain Resort has also been able to stay open.

Marketing director Kimberley Jochl said they feel they'll be able to turn things around quickly with Sunday's weather.

"It's critical to get the slopes back in shape, to broaden the slopes that we currently have to open up more terrain, and to keep that snow on the ground," Jochl said.

Even with a little bit of snow, Bui said her children are excited.

"We can't predict the weather so it is what we make of it and as long as they're having a good time, we're happy," Bui said.

