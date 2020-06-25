x
North Carolina speedway owner offers 'Bubba Rope' for sale

Wallace is the only Black driver in NASCAR’s top series.

DANBURY, N.C. — The owner of a North Carolina speedway advertised “Bubba Rope” for sale on a social media marketplace page days after NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace announced a noose had been found in his garage at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama.

Mike Fulp, the owner of the half-mile 311 Speedway in Stokes County, advertised the rope in a pitch Wednesday on Facebook Marketplace that read: “Buy your Bubba Rope today for only $9.99 each, they come with a lifetime warranty and work great.’’

 The post was removed by midday Thursday.

