North Carolina has updated its official flood maps

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The state of North Carolina is updating its official flood maps for several counties, including Union County.

These maps show areas that have been officially designated as floodplains, or properties that are most prone to flooding.

Union County leaders have mailed hundreds of letters to county property owners whose properties were affected by the proposed changes, giving them an opportunity to learn how it impacts them.

"We want to allow them to ask questions and process what is going on," Lee Jenson, Union County planning director, said.

County leaders said the amount of floodplains in the county has overall increased, but changes in water streams, creeks, and other waterways can switch up which properties are affected.

That means buildings that are currently outside of the floodplain could now be inside, and buildings that are currently inside a floodplain could be removed.

"If your house is in a floodplain and you have a mortgage, you are required to have flood insurance," Jensen said. "But if your house is not impacted, but your property is, you might want to know that."

County leaders said the goal is to inform people about the changes and protect their property, adding being in flood plain could increase your risk of flooding, require flooding insurance, and place restrictions on what you can and cannot build.

"If folks want to build a storage building, a pool, or a house they need to know how these changes may impact what they want to do," Jensen said.

County leaders said there are also ways to appeal the state’s determination that a floodplain exists on your property, but FEMA has not determined that start date for appeals as of yet.