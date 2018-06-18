Kentucky Fried Chicken is hopping on the Chicken and Waffles train.

In a release sent to NBC Charlotte, KFC confirmed they will be testing their newest product in North Carolina.

From June 18-July 29, 2018, participating KFC locations will delight consumers in Charlotte and Asheville, NC with the ultimate Southern staple.

The limited time offering includes a pairing of traditional Belgium Liege-style waffles alongside KFC’s famous extra crispy fried chicken.

“We know that chicken and waffles has a cult following across the country, especially in the south, but not everyone has it available close by,” said Mike Wesley, KFC U.S. Senior Marketing Director. “Weare always looking to add new menu items and Chicken and Waffles is perfect for our next test market product. We’re excited to hear what North Carolinian taste buds have to say.”

© 2018 WCNC