North Carolina Zoo announces birth of red wolf pups

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Zoo announced the birth of three families of red wolves Monday.

According to the zoo, the announcement of the three litters of critically endangered American red wolves are a part of its red wolf breeding program.

The offspring made of 12 pups were born during three days from April 28 to April 30.

The zoo said all pups and their mothers are healthy and doing well. Zoo officials said this is the first time in the zoo’s breeding program that three litters were born in one spring.

Officials said the newest pups bring the number of red wolves currently in the zoo's breeding program to 36, making it the second-largest pack in the U.S. after Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium in Tacoma, Washington.

Only 15 to 20 red wolves remain in the wild, and they're all in eastern North Carolina. They're considered the most endangered canid in the world.

According to zoo officials, the parents of two females born April 28 are Denali (male) and Ayita, the parents of two males and two females born April 30 are Solo (male) and Taylor, the parents of six pups – two males and four females born April 30 - are Flint (male) and Sassy.

"These births are important because many of our wolves, once matured, have been moved to other breeding packs to continue to help bring this species back from near extinction. Our hope is that more and more red wolves can soon be placed into the wild,” secretary Reid Wilson, N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources said.

The zoo will be announcing a public naming poll for one of the litters within the next month.

