North Carolinians have opposing views on gun laws

After two mass shootings within days of each other, lawmakers and the public are again debating gun laws.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With the tragic mass shootings in Atlanta and Boulder coming just days apart, the conversation about guns has once again come to the forefront – with opposing ideas on how to make our own state of North Carolina safer.

This week North Carolina lawmakers are considering bills that would loosen gun laws allowing them on church properties that also serve as private schools. After two mass shootings, gun control activists say the state needs to be focused on how to keep its citizens safe from guns in the hands of bad actors

“We’re calling on our lawmakers to make sure that we are protected from gun violence,” said Becky Ceartas, the executive director of North Carolinians Against Gun Violence.

U.S. Senator Tom Tillis (R-NC) said his concern is the gun debate seems to be a repeated, fruitless conversation after every tragic mass shootings our country faces.

“This is a time that you'd think we would all come together on something that’s common sense and makes progress, but it tends to be the time we go into our corners and we make no progress,” Tillis said.

Ceartas held a press conference on Thursday where she said the state needs stricter gun control.

“For example, in the Atlanta shooting the shooter purchased the gun in the same day as that horrific event,” Ceartas said. "There are waiting periods in other states that prevent people from impulsive act or planned attack of committing a mass murder or a homicide. A simple thing such as a waiting period can save lives."

While North Carolina requires a permit for a handgun, Ceartas said there isn’t a requirement for a long gun.

“If you want to purchase a long gun including an assault-style rifle, you can do that online or at a gun show with no question asked, no background check,” Ceartas said.

North Carolina State Representative Marcia Morey (D-District 30) said she's pushing for red flag laws, which would allow people to petition a court to temporarily remove guns from a person they believe may harm themselves or others.

“Have the evidence presented, and a judge can temporarily order that person not be in possession of a weapon,” Morey said.

But Tillis said he isn’t convinced restricting guns would have prevented mass shootings.

“There were probably signs that if we only had better resources for law enforcement we may have been able to identify,” Tillis said.

Tillis also noted if family and friends would speak up when they feel someone may be showing signs of attempting harm on others, there could have potentially been an intervention.

Tillis said he would like to co-sponsor the Cruz Grassley bill which in part targets those trying to buy guns illegally, and prevents those with criminal records from buying guns.