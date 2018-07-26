CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fire officials are investigating after a north Charlotte business went up in flames Thursday morning.
Charlotte Fire tweeted that crews responded to a fire at Shell's Plaza in the 2300 block of Beatties Ford Road at the intersection with Dr. Webber Avenue a little before 7 a.m. Firefighters at the scene reported heavy smoke coming from the building. It took a team of 40 firefighters about a half-hour to put out the fire.
Fire officials said no one was hurt and have not determined the cause of the fire.
