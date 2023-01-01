Death investigation underway after body found near Camp North End

CMPD said the person who died was found along Moretz Avenue, a few blocks from Camp North End and Graham Street.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A death investigation is underway after someone was found dead in north Charlotte late Saturday night, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

CMPD announced the investigation around 1 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1. The person who died was found along Moretz Avenue, a few blocks away from Camp North End and the intersection with Graham Street.

CMPD hasn't released any further information or identified the person who died. Anyone with information is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

