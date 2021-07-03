7 people displaced, 2 dogs killed in north Charlotte house fire

Officials have determined the fire was accidental and started in a bedroom. The damage totaled an estimated loss of $188,000.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Six adults and one newborn have been displaced after a two-story house fire in north Charlotte. Two dogs died due to the fire, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

The Charlotte Fire Department responded to the 9200 block of Benfield Road around 5 p.m. Saturday after reports of a home fire. It took firefighters about an hour to control the fire.

The American Red Cross Greater Carolinas Region is assisting the displaced individuals.

Update Structure Fire; 9200 block of Benfield Rd; 27 firefighters controlled incident in 60 minutes; two dogs perished in the fire; 6 adults & 1 newborn displaced with @GCRRedCross assisting; fire remains under investigation https://t.co/7hRFDItRuN — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) March 7, 2021