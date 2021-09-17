Multiple cars on fire at north Charlotte salvage shop

Charlotte fire officials said multiple vehicles caught on fire behind an automotive shop near the intersection of 28th Street and North Tryon Friday morning.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Firefighters are currently on the scene of a large fire at an auto salvage shop in north Charlotte.

The Charlotte Fire Department was called to a reported fire near the intersection of 28th Street and North Tryon Street, just south of Matheson Avenue, around 11 a.m. Firefighters said multiple cars were on fire behind a repair shop on 28th Street.

Fire crews shut down the 2500 block of North Tryon Street, between East 27th Street and Matheson Avenue, while the fire was controlled. As of 12 p.m., no injuries have been reported at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No further information was provided by officials.

Update Vehicle fire; 100 blk. of 28th st. Multiple vehicles on fire in the rear of a automotive salvage shop. No injuries reported, the fire is under investigation. The 2500 blk N. Tryon st. is closed momentarily due to fire department operations. pic.twitter.com/1vUPEIThsA — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) September 17, 2021

