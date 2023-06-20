Homicide investigation underway in north Charlotte

According to police, the incident happened somewhere along Old Statesville Road in north Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway in north Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports.

Police have not released any more information regarding this crime, but stay with WCNC Charlotte for the very latest information.

