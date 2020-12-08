1 injured in north Charlotte house fire

The victim was rescued while firefighters worked quickly to get the fire under control.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was rescued from a large house fire in north Charlotte Wednesday morning, firefighters said.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, emergency crews were called to a fire in the 2100 block of Edison Street around 3:30 a.m. When firefighters got to the scene, They saw smoke and flames coming from the house and multiple windows were blown out.

"When I first came out I saw the flames blowing up like 60 feet high," said one neighbor.

Dozens of firefighters and first responders were called to the scene. A Charlotte Fire captain said a team of nearly two dozen firefighters got the flames under control in about 20 minutes. The condition of the person who was rescued is not known at this time. They were taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries.

"He's a good person and looks out for everybody," said another neighbor. "I hate to see this happen right here."

Update Structure Fire; 2100 block of Edison St; 23 firefighters controlled incident in 20 minutes; one occupant removed from structure by firefighters & turned over to @MecklenburgEMS for evaluation. Firefighters continued to assist MEDIC; fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/7t08mZQfG5 — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) August 12, 2020