1 injured in north Charlotte house fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was rescued from a large house fire in north Charlotte Wednesday morning, firefighters said.
According to the Charlotte Fire Department, emergency crews were called to a fire in the 2100 block of Edison Street around 3:30 a.m. When firefighters got to the scene, They saw smoke and flames coming from the house and multiple windows were blown out.
"When I first came out I saw the flames blowing up like 60 feet high," said one neighbor.
Dozens of firefighters and first responders were called to the scene. A Charlotte Fire captain said a team of nearly two dozen firefighters got the flames under control in about 20 minutes. The condition of the person who was rescued is not known at this time. They were taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries.
"He's a good person and looks out for everybody," said another neighbor. "I hate to see this happen right here."
Arson detectives were called to the home as well, but officials said it's still too early to say if the fire was intentionally started. Charlotte Fire told WCNC Charlotte they investigate every fire as a possible arson.