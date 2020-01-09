Massive police presence in north Charlotte after car accident

One person was transported with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Mecklenburg EMS.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of police cars were on the scene at Interstate 85 and Statesville Avenue Monday night after an apparent car accident. It happened around 9 p.m. Monday.

A car was veered in the side of the road, and another car was located in the woods. A K-9 and crew were on the scene searching the woodline, though the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department would not provide further information on the search.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Mecklenburg EMS.

It's unclear exactly what happened, but a stretch of I-85 Northbound was shut down in response to the incident. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to CMPD for more information but has not yet heard back.