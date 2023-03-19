Deadly crash involving pedestrian reported in Charlotte

Police said it happened along North Tryon Street and caused part of the road to shut down overnight.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that unfolded late Saturday Night.

CMPD reported the scene around 11 p.m. It happened along North Tryon Street near West 15th Street in the Optimist Park area, and a pedestrian was involved. When CMPD shared initial details, part of the street spanning from West Lidell Street to 16th Street had to be closed.

Fatal Vehicle Collision in the Metro Division https://t.co/jY4zxu7K34 — CMPD News (@CMPD) March 19, 2023

At the time, CMPD did not have an estimate as to when the street would re-open. Additionally, no information about anyone involved in the crash was immediately shared.

WCNC Charlotte will update this article once new details have been shared by investigators.

PODCASTS FROM WCNC CHARLOTTE

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts