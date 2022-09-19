Medic: Person seriously injured after being hit by train in Charlotte

It happened Monday night in the 4300 block of Rozzelles Ferry Road.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has life-threatening injuries after being hit by a train in northwest Charlotte, according to Medic.

It happened Monday night in the 4300 block of Rozzelles Ferry Road, which is near Brookshire Boulevard, according to Medic.

The incident comes during Operation Lifesaver's Rail Safety Week. The operation shared the following statistics:

Every three hours in the U.S., a person or vehicle is hit by a train.

More than 2,100 people are injured or killed annually in crossing and trespassing incidents in North America.

And more than 50% of collisions occur at crossings equipped with lights and or gates.

