Multiple businesses damaged in northwest Charlotte fire

Firefighters were called to a fire at a shopping center on Bradford Drive in northwest Charlotte Saturday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Firefighters are on the scene of a large fire at a strip mall in northwest Charlotte early Saturday morning.

The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a reported fire at a shopping plaza in the 400 block of Bradford Drive, near Thomasboro Academy and Freedom Drive, around 4 a.m. Multiple alarms were sounded, according to Charlotte fire officials.

The shopping center includes a Chicken King restaurant, Boost Mobile wireless store and the Sam & Son Mart convenience store.

Charlotte Fire hasn't reported any injuries at this time and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. No further details have been provided at this time.

Looks like a few businesses are damaged and affected by this fire boost mobile and a convenient store or in the shopping plaza pic.twitter.com/v8WWu3j8Nu — PierreSimmons36 (@PSimmons36) November 13, 2021

