Thursday is National Wine Day, so enjoy a glass of wine after work today!

A post shared by Matsy (@matsyofficial) on Apr 10, 2018 at 1:06pm PDT

After all, you deserve it.

A post shared by About Face Designs™ (@aboutfacedesigns) on May 24, 2018 at 12:59pm PDT

According to Medical News Today, "moderate" wine consumption is said to be good for the health.

A post shared by Barrel of Laughs Wine Tours (@barreloflaughs_winetours) on May 24, 2018 at 9:52pm PDT

So go ahead and have that "one" glass of wine! Cheers!

A post shared by Lisa Reilly (@loveabulllisa) on Oct 6, 2017 at 9:36am PDT

© 2018 WCNC