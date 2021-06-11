South Carolinians honor heritage during Native American Heritage Month

COLUMBIA, S.C. — November is November is Native American Heritage Month, a month set aside to pay tribute to the ancestry, traditions and contributions of Native Americans.
Chief John Creel of the Natchez Kusso Tribe of South Carolina Edisto, a state recognized tribe says this month is about remembering these Americans who's history runs deep throughout the nation. "It gives recognition that there are native Americans still here," Creel said.
His tribe is an eastern coastal tribe, based Dorchester county.
"It makes me feel good to be Native American, proud to be Native American, to celebrate our heritage."
"South Carolina Native communities continue to face the continuous challenge of 'not being forgotten,'" Jerry Francis with the South Carolina Commission for Minority Affairs said in a statement. "Efforts are being made to rectify this via addressing their 'absence' in educational curriculum, and revising the Native American exhibit at the SC State Museum."
Chief Mary Louise Worthy of the Lower Eastern Cherokee Nation South Carolina tribe, also state recognized, says pre-COVID her tribe hosted students.
"To educate the other people that there are Indians here. I mean, we know we're here, and we know where we came from," Worthy said. "Before the pandemic, we had schools come out to our tribal grounds."
"Our tribe is made of people who are decedents from Cherokee Indians in this area," Worthy said.
In 2010, there were more than 19,000 Native Americans living across the state, according to the South Carolina Commission for Minority Affairs. A decade later, that number jumped to more than 24,000.
"You may have an Indian as your neighbor and not even know it," Chief Worthy said.
The South Carolina Commission for Minority Affairs is recognizing Native American Month. Visit the agency's Facebook page or Instagram page to find out how you can participate.
