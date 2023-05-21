Plane crash in Orange County leaves one dead, NTSB says

One person is dead after a small plane crashed in Orange County on Sunday.

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. — A plane crash left one person dead north of Durham on Sunday, the National Transportation Safety Board told WRAL.

The crash happened near Rougemont, North Carolina around 12:15 p.m. on Sunday.

One person was aboard a single-engine Beechcraft 35 and did not survive the crash, the FAA told WRAL.

The victim's name is not known at this time. Investigators have not determined the cause of the crash yet. The NTSB will be investigating the crash, according to WRAL.

